Harricharan in Lease Girls U-16 singles semis

Brianna Harricharan -

Brianna Harricharan booked her spot in the semi-final of the Girls 16 and Under Singles at the Lease Junior Tennis Tournament, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Sunday.

Top seed Harricharan defeated Karissa Mohammed 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinal. Naomi Mohammed also won her quarterfinal match against Cyra Ramcharan 6-2, 6-2.

Madison Khan was also victorious, sweeping Shiloh Walker 6-0, 6-2. The result of the last quarterfinal match between Lilly Mohammed and Makeda Bain was not available up to press time.

Kale Dalla Costa sealed his spot in the Boys 18 and Under singles final following a comprehensive 6-1, 6-3 win over Beckham Sylvester. Costa will play the winner of the other semi-final between Jamal Alexis and Tim Pasea.

Connor Carrington marched into the Boys 16 and Under semi-final following a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Daniel Dumas. Christopher Khan also made it to the final four via walkover against Jayden Mitchell.

The tournament will be concluded with the singles and doubles finals today.