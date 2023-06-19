Driver crashes into concrete barrier after leaving Stink and Dutty

A pedestrian, believed to be homeless, was hit by this car while crossing the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, near Courts, El Socorro, San Juan, on Monday. - Anisto Alves

A 40-year old Arima man was injured on Monday morning after crashing into a concrete barrier in Curepe.

Police said Nigel Barrow was driving his Toyota Hilux on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway after leaving the Stink and Dutty fete at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

While heading east, Barrow lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a concrete barrier on the northern side of the roadway.

Police said no other vehicle was involved and no one else was injured.

Videos of the destroyed vehicle on the roadway have since gone viral on social media.

Up to press time, police provided no information on Barrow's condition.

In a separate incident, a man was knocked down by a car in El Socorro along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in the afternoon.

When Newsday arrived at the scene, police said the man had already been taken to hospital. However, the driver of the car involved was still at the scene.

The windscreen of his car was shattered on the passenger's side.

He told Newsday he and his friend were headed to Carenage to fish.

He said he saw a pedestrian crossing the road and several vehicles were dodging him. He said the man paused on the white line but resumed crossing when he (the driver) reached closer and was hit.

The pedestrian – who police and the driver said may be homeless – was taken to hospital.

The driver said the pedestrian was responding while at the scene but police told Newsday he was unresponsive.

"It's a real bad vibes and sour vibes," the driver said.

He added that he does hired-taxi work from time to time and that his car was his "bread and butter."