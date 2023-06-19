AGLA's CROS is my cross to bear

THE EDITOR: I write out of deep frustration and as a last resort, having gone full circle in my attempt to file the annual return of a company, for which there is a penalty for failure to file within the statutory period, as prescribed in the Companies Act

I went to the Companies Section of the Registrar General’s Department, in the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs (AGLA) at Government Plaza, Port of Spain to file the annual return with duly completed and signed hard copy forms.

I was told by a clerk that all annual returns must be filed online using the Companies Registry Online System (CROS). I was given a pamphlet, Stay in the Know, which I was told, contained all the guidance for using CROS.

I made many attempts to use CROS, using the guidelines from the pamphlet, but experienced great difficulties due to glitches in uploading the required documents.

On June 12-13, I made several attempts to contact the Companies Registry by phone number 223-2542. All extensions that I was connected to by the switchboard operator went unanswered. I kept screenshots of the calls made.

I called the switchboard number again and tried to contact the Permanent Secretary and the Minister of Legal Affairs, in that order, using the automated PBX numbers. All calls were redirected to the operator.

I then sent an e-mail to the CROS help desk. I've gotten no reply.

On June 12, I sent a message on Facebook to the AGLA summarising my problem. I received a very prompt reply providing additional extensions to call. Calls to these extensions, like to the ones before, went unanswered.

On June 13, I sent an e-mail to an address provided by the AGLA in its response to my request for assistance.

A day later, I received a reply stating I should visit the AGLA support and issue tracking system, RGD Tickets, to submit my CROS-related issues. I was provided with an e-mail link.

I completed the online form in its entirety, for opening a new ticket, and got an automated response, “Issue Details is a required field.” I tried again with the same automated response.

As a 70-year-old taxpayer, the challenges in trying to use CROS is too much of a cross for me to bear.

The AGLA website emphatically states in its service commitment: “The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs will provide responsive, timely and confidential service with integrity and passion for excellence in order to meet or exceed stakeholders’ expectations.”

Therefore, through the medium of your newspaper, I urgently appeal to the Companies Registry of the AGLA to assist me so that I can comply and not run afoul of the Companies Act.

RAMESH LUTCHMEDIAL

Cunupia