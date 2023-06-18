UNC MP to top cop: Investigate Farley's extortion claims

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal - File photo/Angelo Marcelle

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has called on Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher to launch an investigation into allegations of extortion made against a Tobago-based construction company.

At a public briefing on Friday, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine alleged that one of the company’s officials, with close links to the PNM, was responsible for the leaked audio recording of a discussion between THA officials about a propaganda campaign at a closed-door strategy meeting about a year ago.

He alleged the contractor had threatened to release the audio recording if the THA did not clear up its outstanding debt, worth tens of millions of dollars, for work undertaken within the past few years.

Augustine said the THA has already paid the contractor a significant sum of money.

In a statement on Friday, Moonilal said, “In order to ensure integrity in public affairs and accountability with the national purse, the commissioner must uncover whether a senior executive official attempted to extort tens of millions of taxpayers dollars from the Tobago House of Assembly.

“The public must determine whether a total of $209 million in public contracts was awarded to the company and whether or not any was diverted into the construction of an exclusive community in the sister isle.”

The investigation, he said, must also determine whether the alleged extortion is linked to an audio recording involving THA officials.

Moonilal said the nation must also be told of the procurement process in the awarding of the contracts and whether there was transparency in the transactions.

The UNC MP added the police must also uncover whether the Prime Minister has had longstanding ties with the beneficiary of the contracts. He said the matter is urgent as it involves "hundreds of millions of taxpayers money and alleged questionable dealings in public affairs.”

Moonilal said the commissioner has an essential duty to conduct the investigation, particularly in light of the non-appointment of a national procurement regulator.

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris described the THA briefing as “distasteful and classless.”

In a statement, he said, “True to form, the Chief Secretary spent most of the time defaming and spewing several unsubstantiated claims against his political opponents and detractors but he also threatened THA workers as well as revealing disparaging screenshots about a young female citizen unnecessarily.”

Morris added, “This behaviour is further evidence of the Chief Secretary’s pettiness and vindictiveness, which have been the hallmark of his stewardship from day one.”

He said the Chief Secretary must understand that his weak attempt to shape the narrative and change the conversation does not negate the fact that he and his executive members have more questions to answer.

Morris urged Augustine to cooperate with law enforcement to “identify all of the culprits” involved in the alleged conspiracy to use public funds and resources for their personal and political interest.

He claimed there is “sufficient, readily accessible information” to show that Augustine went well beyond a conspiracy.

Morris said he looks forward to the outcome of the investigation by the polices and the Integrity Commission.