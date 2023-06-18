Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn cops silver in Finland

In this July 21, 2022 file photo, Keshorn Walcott, of Trinidad and Tobago, competes in qualifications for the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, Ore. - AP

KESHORN Walcott earned a silver medal at the Kourtane Games in Finland on Saturday.

The TT javelin athlete threw the spear 85.85 metres to secure second spot. Winning gold was Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic with an effort of 86.83m and Japanese Roderick Genki Dean rounded off the top three in 82.95m.

Walcott, a two-time Olympic medallist, had a busy week. On Tuesday at the Paavo Nurmi Games also in Finland, Walcott just missed out on a medal when he finished fourth with a best throw of 83.12m.