The real superheroes - Honouring the men in newsprint capes

When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realise he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape.” – Unknown

The celebration of Father's Day in TT is always a lot more low-keyed than that of Mother's Day, but that does not make honouring the men who take their responsibilities as fathers seriously any less important. A father's positive influence in the lives of his children is priceless, as it helps guide their direction in life as children and adults. Fathers are, by nature, providers, and today Sunday Newsday wants to pay tribute to its men in newsprint capes who provide for their children in every way that counts.

Here are some of words of wisdom offered by a few fathers in the newsroom on one of the most important positions they will ever hold in lives.

Managing editor Ken Chee Hing: I advise fathers, especially the younger ones to understand the importance of their role in the family, given that there are now too many broken homes and single-parent families. Yes, there will be differences of opinions in the home, but remember the family unit is key. Young men, as fathers you should do everything possible to keep your family in tact. It will be to the benefit of your children, giving them a solid foundation as individuals and as future parents.

Sub editor Sheldon Noriega: As a Christian the most important thing for me as a father is instilling a particular value system in my children, in the hope that they will grasp the concepts and assimilate it in their everyday lives, and be able to contribute to society, no matter where they may be. I grew up in Laventille and it was a rough neighbourhood. The hard lessons I learned there gave me the ability to navigate through life knowing that I did not want to end up in a grave prematurely, or in a jail cell. I can only hope that my life – my role as a father – can be used as a template to guide my children. I can't be with them 24/7 so there are some things they will have to figure out on their own. I understand, though, that they won't always get it right. But they know I will be there to help them through it.

Photographer Roger Jacob: A father must be there for his children all the time, especially during the formative years when their thoughts and thinking are developing. For me, wanting to protect my children and wanting them to be independent is a weird balance – I want them to fly like kites, yet I want to shield them from everything. I always teach my daughters that they can by ninjas and still be princesses, and I treat them in such a way that their expectations will always be high because they know what quality treatment is.