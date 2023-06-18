St Mary’s escape with victory in KFC T10 Cup

ST MARY’S College escaped with a one-run win over North zone neighbours Fatima College when round one of the KFC Secondary Schools Golden Cup T10 series bowled off on Friday.

Bowling first in the Group B match at St Mary’s College ground in St Clair, the home team scored 74/4 in ten overs. Daylon Riley and Taariq Mitchell were the top scorers for St Mary’s hitting 18 and 15 respectively. Medium pacer Zachary Siewah was the best bowler for Fatima grabbing 2/10.

In reply, Fatima fell just short of the target ending their innings on 73/6 in ten overs. Adrian Mahase struck 20 and Maleek Lewis made 16 for Fatima.

Rahul Lakhan was the most successful bowler for St Mary’s snatching 2/18.

In another match played at St Mary’s grounds, Hillview defeated Vishnu Boys Hindu College by 35 runs in Group B.

At the Union Hall Recreation Grounds in San Fernando in Group A, Presentation College (San Fernando) recorded a comfortable 32-run win over Shiva Boys Hindu College. Details of the Group A match on Friday between Princes West Secondary and St Benedict's College was not available up to press time.

Presentation have had a memorable season winning both the PowerGen 50-over and T20 titles.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals.

Summarised Scores:

PRESENTATION, SAN FERNANDO 68/5 (10 overs) (Nickhel Ramtahal 26 not out, Ricardo Chase 14; Mikhel Sookdeo 2/7) vs SHIVA BOYS 36/8 (10 overs) (Avinash Singh 3/8, Ricardo Chase 2/6). Presentation won by 32 runs.

ST MARY’S 74-4 (10 overs) (Daylon Riley 18, Taariq Mitchell 15; Zachary Siewah 2/10) vs FATIMA 73/6 (10 overs) (Adrian Mahase 20, Maleek Lewis 16; Rahul Lakhan 2/18). St Mary’s won by one run.

HILLVIEW 87/3 (10 overs) (Ethan Ramsundar 39 not out, Joseph Mendoza 23; Aaron Basant 2/18) vs VISHNU BOYS 52/4 (10 overs) (Aidan Lakhansingh 18 not out, Matthias Ramdular 14). Hillview won by 35 runs.