Rungetters off the mark in T10 Blast

Blue Devils teammates celebrate a dismissal against the Soca Kings during their TTCB Dream XI T10 Blast match, on Saturday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Roger Jacob

RUNGETTERS got their first win of the TT Cricket Board Trinidad T10 Blast with a narrow two-run win over Steelpan Players at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday.

Rungetters posted 106/3 in ten overs with Kenroy Williams cracking 37 not out, Nicholas Sookdeosingh hitting 36 and Joshua James contributing 27.

Allan Laurent tried to limit the Rungetters batsmen grabbing 3/16.

The Steelpan Players batsmen fought valiantly to get to the target, but fell just short closing on 104/2 in ten overs. Isaiah Rajah hit 48 not out and Mario Belcon contributed 43.

In the other match, Soca Kings defeated Blue Devils by 15 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis method. Soca Kings posted 98/6 in ten overs with Jason Mohammed and Dejourn Charles making 30 and 21 respectively.

Samuel Roopnarine (2/9) and Rayad Emrit (2/27) both took two wickets for Blue Devils.

Blue Devils were 64/4 in 8.2 overs when rain ended the match to hand Soca Kings the win. Blue Devils were behind the required run rate at that stage.

Adrian Ali struck 29 for Blue Devils before retiring and spinner Jon Russ Jagessar took 2/13 for Soca Kings.