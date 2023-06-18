Rev Teelucksingh bemoans the 'ugly side of fatherhood'

Reverend Daniel Teelucksingh

PRESBYTERIAN minister, Rev Daniel Teelucksingh says elected representatives should be considered "fathers" to their constituents so recent protest action should not be deemed as anti-government, but rather a cry for help.

In his sermon at the St Joseph Presbyterian Church, in St Joseph, on Father’s Day (Sunday), the former independent senator exposed the ugly side of fatherhood, not only in the homes but in the political and corporate world.

He told the congregation, "We do not need constitutional reform or State approval for the creation of a fatherhood model.

“It may be of some interest, though unintentional, that the August 2023 local government election falls so close to Father’s Day. We can go metaphorical but certainly not offensive and with no axe to grind.

“We are all accustomed in season and out of season, election or not, to witness placard-bearing citizens, tyre-burning, road-blocking and chanting aggrieved citizens protesting, appealing, begging, pleading for help from their 'corporate father' - their MP’s or councillors - the only person to whom they can cry.

“Farmers with gardens and livestock vandalised, victims of violent home invasions, depleted families because of gun violence and abductions, communities living in fear of varied wicked forces.

“I don’t see in protestors, anti-government faces with political malice. Instead, I see disappointed broken-hearted people feeling forsaken and abandoned by their corporate political father.

“It is their way of vociferously protesting against ugly fatherhood,” he said.

He challenged those being screened for office and those already there, “to choose and offer their constituency family, a beautiful and responsible fatherhood, caring and faithful to their oath of office.”

He said while it is a momentous occasion to celebrate earthly fathers, “it’s a struggle to keep alive a colourless and pale observance limited to Hallmark cards with comic characters, brunch for $450 or casual shopping for neckties, socks, coffee mugs and car tools a father may never use.”

Teelucksingh said there were more than tokens to show appreciation for fathers. Father's Day, he said, can be of great significance.

Focusing on both the beautiful and ugly side of fatherhood, he said many celebrated honourable, responsible and exemplary fathers who are diligent homemakers, defenders, protectors, motivators and visionaries in their families.

“Thankfully, such fathers can be found in every social class whether among the poor or the privileged.”

He said the father in the home is the first imam, pundit, rabbi, pastor and priest, “for there he has to be the fountain of spirituality to his family.”

Unfortunately, he said, this is not the whole story as there also exists, ugly fatherhood which continues to hurt the family unit and the national community.

“Ugly fatherhood has denied countless sons and daughters of the gift of 'training them in the way they should go so that when they are old they will not depart from it.’

"Irresponsible fatherhood has opened the door for several children to go astray. It has shattered several families and broken too many marriages with disastrous consequences for child development and useful productive citizenship.

“For our worst social problems, we continue the search for solutions to the rising tide of crime and violence, youth and adult delinquency, bitterness, and greed-driven corruption which is destroying our value systems and leaving a trail of misery across the board. Social scientists have their listing of contributory factors, where undoubtedly ugly fatherhood is given prominence.”

All is not lost, he stated, pointing to people who, traumatised by irresponsible fathers in their early years, have in their adult lives, broken the curse of ugly fatherhood to carve a desirable and nobler way for their own families.

“There is an unlimited resource in father-power. If we can capture and harness the ‘father force’ in every home, our nation will see better days.”