Online seller robbed of cellphones

File photo -

THE POLICE are again cautioning the public to be vigilant when conducting online transactions.

The latest warning came on Saturday after a Trincity man was robbed after making arrangements, online, to meet a customer who was interested in purchasing two cell phones.

In a release, the police said the seller on Friday, went to a new meet-up location with the online buyer to complete the transactions. The release said the meet-up location was changed at the last minute from Bypass Road, Arima, to Punnette Avenue, Pinto.

The police said while at the new location, the buyer became distracted and the customer snatched the package with the phones and escaped in some bushes.