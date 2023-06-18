New Amcham head seeks solutions to crime, customs reform

Amcham's new presidenht Stuart Franco addresses members at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Friday. - Angelo Marcelle

The American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) welcomed its 17th president, Stuart Franco after its annual general meeting on Friday. Franco is the CEO of Trinidad Systems Ltd – an information and communication technology provider for companies regionally – and has been for the past 20 years.

Franco, addressing members at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, said there are three specific issues that need collaboration to yield significant successes: crime solutions, customs reform and digital strategy.

On crime, he said, “As we seek to enhance the culture of collaboration, we do not want to put out a list of things that we believe need to be done. Instead, we would like to work with the government and the TTPS to develop a mechanism of continuous engagement to support the very clear and specific goal of reducing crime and then work on all the inputs and measures – the immediate actions and the longer-term solutions – that will allow us to achieve this common objective. We look forward to discussing this further with the Prime Minister, members of the Cabinet, the Commissioner of Police and her senior leadership team.”

As for customs reform, Franco said Amcham met with Finance Minister Colm Imbert last week and it is looking forward to working with the government, customs, and its members to find urgent, sustainable solutions that will allow for trade to be more efficient while simultaneously protecting the TT’s borders.

On digital strategy, Franco applauded the ministry's financial sector development plan to develop the fintech sector and said he is looking forward to working with John Outridge , the CEO of TT International Finance Centre, and his team through the framework of its recently executed memorandum of understanding to support these efforts.

“We are also heartened by some of the initiatives of the Ministry of Digital Transformation and were pleased to have hosted a consultation with them for our members on the country’s digital strategy,” said Franco.

He said the development of a tech sector is vital component of the country's future growth strategy by way of allowing local businesses to export tech services to international markets, developing a critical mass of local talent, rapidly enhancing the competitiveness of well-established businesses, and connecting established businesses with disruptors so that they can work together on solutions that will create opportunities for generations to come.

Addressing his 16 predecessors, especially immediate past president, Toni Sirju-Ramnarine, Franco said he was fortunate to inherit their legacy.

He said, “(I) will work diligently to build upon it, striving to surpass even the loftiest of expectations.”

Franco also thanked the board which now comprises of: Anna Henderson and Angelique Parisot-Potter as vice presidents, Stephane Picarle as the secretary and Tricia De La Rosa of the treasurer.

He added that he hopes to have a meeting with the board and other stakeholders on how to generate more business and positively impact the lives of their employees and people of TT over the next year.

Franco said over his tenure, he has been able to collaborate and engage with organisations on finding solutions to concerns that have been voiced. He said in keeping with this approach, he and those at Amcham are keeping an eye out for bringing all parties together to find a common ground on issues that may divide people.

He said, “I doubt that anyone here would object if I said we need more collaboration to move our country forward. In recent years, we have been deliberately working more closely with other chambers and strengthening relations with international agencies and partners. We have also been engaging with the opposition and building on our collaboration with the government.”

Franco said he is humbled to serve as Amcham’s president.

“I am fully aware of the weight of this responsibility and the work that lies ahead. However, I am also filled with excitement and optimism for the future. Together, we will empower our members, strengthen our community, and build a prosperous future for all.”