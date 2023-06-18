National 3x3 basketball tournament on Thursday

File photo -

THE National Basketball Federation of TT (NBFTT) is hosting a national 3x3 tournament on June 22 in Pleasantville. The tournament tips off at 7pm and will continue on evenings from June 26-29.

In a media release on Sunday, the NBFTT said the competition is being held in an effort to provide the best opportunity for the national men's and women's teams to qualify for the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile from October 20 to November 5, 2023.

Each club is invited to field no more than two teams in each category

The deadline for registration is June 20 and the registration fee is $200 per team of four players.

The winners of the men's and women's competitions will receive $2,000 each. Runners-up will take home $1,000.

For additional info contact a zone chairman or call 299-4362.