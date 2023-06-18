Matura Reunited coach confident of top six finish

Matura Reunited coach James Baird -

MATURA Reunited head coach James Baird is optimistic his team will do well this season in the inaugural TT Premier Football League Two.

Baird said, “I`m really looking forward to the challenge. After seeing the opening weekend and getting some training. We will definitely finish top six. We can do better than that as we start getting positive results on the table.”

The former professional goalkeeper also said he was impressed with the fitness level of his players and their opponents.

Matura drew 0-0 in their first match of the campaign against Tobago Phoenix last week, playing the last half hour with ten players after their goalkeeper was sent off.

Baird is looking forward to their next match against Police FC on Sunday. He said, “I have a lot of my players available, and we will be raring to go. I`m just looking forward to a host of competitive games because there are some very good teams in the league. Although there aren’t any relegation and promotion this year, a lot of teams would want to show what they can do, and we are one of those teams.”

Baird admitted that Matura didn’t have an ideal start to the season but he believes that better days are ahead for the club. “It has been a bit difficult because the season came up on us quickly, but we were able to put together a competitive squad without a pre-season.

We have a squad in training for two and a half weeks now.”

Baird coached the senior women`s team last year and had previous stints at Guaya United and Matura. Internationally, he coached in Iceland, Denmark, and Scotland and played professionally for 20 years.