Kevin Molino: Soca Warriors must stay disciplined

TT's Kevin Molino -

SEASONED campaigner Kevin Molino said the Soca Warriors must stay disciplined during the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup as the competition will be stiff in the tournament kicking off on June 24 in US and Canada.

TT will play in Group A alongside regional powerhouse US, Jamaica and a team from the Gold Cup qualifying tournament.

Molino only recently returned to the field after picking up an injury with his Major League Soccer Club Columbus Crew.

“First and foremost I am more than happy to join the guys,” Molino told TT Football Association media. “A lot of new guys (on the team) and I am just looking forward to the upcoming games.”

He is ready to compete again. “I just had a little scrape in my meniscus. It took longer than I expected (to heal), but now I am here, happy to join the guys and looking forward to this tournament.”

Molino said the players now have more time to train together as they no longer have to compete in the Gold Cup qualification tournament.

Asked what TT must do to succeed, he said, “We just have to stay disciplined. In this Concacaf (tournament) these teams coming with strong teams. We have to be up for the challenge. We need to fight for the red, white and black and we need the people back home to support us and we are going to give it our best shot.”

The Gold Cup is a chance for TT players to be seen, Molino said.

“It is massive. It is matches for us individually and collectively. Players that playing in Trinidad it is an opportunity for them to showcase their talent who have been limited to exposure. I am just happy for them to have that opportunity, myself and all the other players have that opportunity to show that we can compete at this level.”