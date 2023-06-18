Girl 15, gets to challenge her detention at adult prison

Justice Vasheist Kokaram -

A TEENAGER who was detained at an adult prison for breaching school rules has received a lifeline from the Court of Appeal which has revived her constitutional challenge.

In an oral summary last week, Justices of Appeal Mira Dean-Armorer and Vasheist Kokaram faulted the striking out of the teenager's constitutional claim.

The judges held that Justice Ricky Rahim was plainly wrong when he struck out the 2022 claim of a then-15-year-old who challenged her detention at the adult women’s prison seven years before.

In delivering the court’s ruling, Kokaram said there was no statute of limitations on such claims and to impose one would be to condemn the Constitution.

He said flexibility was required so that the supreme law was not locked away for special occasions and nice people.

The Appeal Court’s ruling on how judges should approach the question of delay in constitutional cases is being hailed as a landmark decision as it clarifies the relevant authorities on the issue as well as touches on concepts of juvenile justice.

The then 15-year-old’s claim, filed in 2022, sought to challenge her detention in the adult prison for a breach of school rules.

She had been sent there on June 2, 2015, by a magistrate for breaching rules at the St Jude’s Home for Girls. She was eventually released in her mother’s custody a month later.

Although in May 2015, several portions of the Children’s Act were proclaimed by the president which included a prohibition to detain minors at adult penal facilities and instead place them in community residences, none existed at the time of the 15-year-old’s detention.

In her 2022 claim, the 15-year-old explained why she did not file the action before, citing the failure of the State to respond to her pre-action protocol letter in 2016 and her decision to wait on the Privy Council ruling in a somewhat similar challenge filed by two minors, siblings on murder charges, who were also detained at adult prisons.

In his ruling on April 25, 2023, Rahim held that the seven-year period to file the claim was a delay and an abuse of the court’s processes.

At the appeal, the teenager’s attorney, Gerald Ramdeen argued that the trial judge should have adopted a more holistic approach when looking at the question of delay. The Appeal Court agreed saying he should have interrogated the circumstances behind the seven-year wait.

Kokaram said the judge failed to consider the State’s position at the time that all identical claims be put on hold until there was a final determination in the cases by the two siblings and its conduct.

He said the judge missed the opportunity to interrogate if the claim raised legitimate constitutional breaches as it differentiates between the remand of juveniles on bailable and non-bailable offences.

Kokaram said there was no fetter to constitutional motions once proper explanations were given for any delay as had been in this case. He also said it was imperative for a court to act in the best interest of a child by allowing them access to the constitutional court.

In this particular case, he said the court had to consider if the detention of a child in an adult prison is the hallmark of progress in TT.

In allowing the appeal, the judges sent back the claim to the judge for continued case management.

Also representing the then-teenager was attorney Dayadai Harripaul.