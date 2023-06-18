Fireman dies by suicide at Chaguanas police station

A fire officer arrested for assault was found hanging in a police station cell on Saturday morning.

Police reported that about 7 am, Cpl Boxill checked on prisoners at the Chaguanas Police Station and found Anslem London, 33, hanging from a black belt.

Police said, London, of Robinson Street, Montrose Chaguanas, was a suspect in a wounding causing actual bodily harm, which took place in Cunupia district. London was pointed out in an identification parade and was expected to be charged for the offence. He was last seen alive on Friday night after the identification parade.

In April, London was one of 20 fire-fighters who graduated from the Fire Service's operational response course.