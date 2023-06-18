FC Ginga clinch NLCL football Under-15 title

FC Ginga players celebrate after winning the NLCL Under-15 Community Cup on Saturday. FC Ginga defeated Trendsetter Hawks via penalties at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Diego Martin. - Anisto Alves

FC GINGA roared back to clinch the NLCL Community Cup Under-15 tournament with a win over Trendsetter Hawks in the final at Diego Martin Sporting Complex on Saturday.

After the match ended 2-2, FC Ginga held their nerve to win the penalty shootout in soggy conditions.

Makai Simmons gave Trendsetters the lead in the 15th minute, before Jaquan Phillip doubled the advantage for Hawks in the 29th minute.

It was the Jordan Bullen show after that. Bullen first pulled a goal back in the 35th minute and in the 59th minute he impressed even the Hawks fans in attendance with a bullet from 25 yards out to level the contest 2-2.

FC Ginga sealed the title in the shootout with Marcelo Phillip in goal, son of national goal-keeper Marvin Phillip.

After the match, FC Ginga head coach Stefon Pierre said, “The guys are ecstatic and I could not feel any better as well. We did work a lot, we did work hard (and) I am proud of the guys that we reach the finals.”

Pierre knew his team got off to a slow start, but they still managed to deliver. “It was not our day, but they pulled through. They worked very hard and that is what gave them the success.”

Speaking about Bullen’s second goal, Pierre said there are many players on FC Ginga with ball striking ability.