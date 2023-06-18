Chief Sec vows action against those who have stolen from 'public purse'

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - David Reid

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has assured that those who have stolen from the public’s purse will pay the consequences.

In a pre-recorded statement at a public briefing on Friday, Augustine said, “Know this one thing, that I will see the audit through and those who did wrong will be brought to justice.”

Last year, Augustine had commissioned an audit into five infrastructure programmes undertaken during the former PNM-led THA administration for the period October 2019-November 2021.

The projects were the emergency restoration works programme, the road restoration programme, the road resurfacing programme, the emergency infrastructure rehabilitation project and the agricultural access roads programme.

At that time, he lamented that frequent discrepancies found in audited reports of the THA over the years have not led to convictions.

Augustine said on Friday the first phase of the audit, in which three contractors worked on 80-plus projects, has already been completed.

He added the second phase, comprising more than 80 contractors, is almost completed.

“I held true to promise that payments will start as monies are available, once the audit is completed.”

The Chief Secretary did not say when the audit will be completed.

Augustine said all three contractors in the first phase received payment, two of whom received ten per cent of the money owed.

He also said he has been advised that charges were laid against an administrator before the Public Service Commission.

“They will deal with that administrator. But we reserve the right for civil actions and we will take those civil actions against all those involved including the contractors. So know that this ain’t over yet. Might have been quiet about it for a while because I don’t want to prejudice the court case.”

Augustine said he also did not share too many details about the audit report except to point out invoices that were presented to the THA.

“What was paid, what remains unpaid and what we have questions about.”

He said the THA will not cower from its responsibilities.

“We will not cower from the fact that there is a need to penalise those who are guilty in stealing from the public’s purse. We will not shy away from doing our duty.

“We will take all those responsible to the courts of the land and let them pay for what they have done to the people of Tobago.”

In his 90-minute statement, Augustine also highlighted the island’s quest for autonomy, saying central government continues to be an affront to Tobago’s ability to govern itself.

“This is not so much about whether you like Farley and Friends or not. This is about your autonomy and every single time we allow the central government and a political party to eat away at your autonomy, you are destroying the institution that is the Tobago House of Assembly.

“You are destroying the little bit of responsibility and legislative power we do have in Act 40 of 1996. You have to protect that at all costs.”

He assured Tobagonians they will win the fight.

“Under all circumstances you have to win and the institution that is the Tobago House of Assembly must win.”

Augustine said the THA will commit to communicating more with the people and ensure that they deliver on as many mandate pledges as possible, given the constraints. He claimed they have already delivered a significant amount.

Augustine said later this month, the THA will lay out all of the things they have delivered up to this point.