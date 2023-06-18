AC Port of Spain a point away from TTPFL title

AC Port of Spain are one point away from lifting the inaugural TT Premier Football League title setting up an exciting showdown against the second-placed Defence Force on the final matchday of the season.

Defence Force are on 53 points from their 21 matches whilst AC PoS are on 55 points from the same number of matches. Therefore, Army will need a victory whereas a draw will be sufficient for a maiden league trophy for AC PoS.

The “Town Boys” routed Prison Services FC 6-0 in a rescheduled match at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar on Saturday. AC attacking maestro Che Benny opened the scoring in the sixth minute with an easy tap in goal. Then, captain Duane Muckette extended the lead to 2-0 from the penalty spot in the 15th minute and that scoreline stood until the halftime interval.

Benny scored his second goal of the match with a ferocious left-footed strike that bulged the back of the net before goalkeeper Evon Bourne could react in the 52nd minute for the 3-0 advantage. The floodgates were opened because seven minutes later John Paul Rochford calmly slid home his team`s fourth goal.

In the 72nd, Jomoul Francois ran onto a well-weighted through ball to finish past a diving goalie Bourne at the far post making it 5-0. Jean- Heim Mc Fee rounded off the scoring for the match when he collected and slapped home against a helpless Bourne for the 6-0 victory.

In another match, Morvant Caledonia United defeated Cunupia FC 2-1 at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium. Shade Louis scored a double for Caledonia whilst Ricardo Williams was the lone scorer for Cunupia FC who remain at the bottom of the table.