8 arrested and stolen car recovered

Stock photo -

EIGHT people have been arrested and two firearms along with 42 marijuana plants have been recovered during anti-crime exercises by police in central and south Trinidad.

In a release, the police said a homemade shotgun and a Beretta pistol fitted with one magazine and 15 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition were found after officers executed a search warrant at a house on Lime Fruit Road in Freeport.

A 43-year-old man was arrested.

Officers also arrested a 28-year-old man from Chase Village on a report of a robbery with aggravation and a 32-year-old man from Longdenville for assault by beating.

In the southern division, officers of the gang unit and the Guard and Emergency Branch (South), arrested a 40-year-old La Romaine man for cultivating cannabis.

The release said 42 marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $120,000, as well as US and TT currency, were seized.

Three men were also arrested for drug-related offences while a 31-year-old man from San Fernando was arrested for possession of ammunition.

Also on the weekend, police recovered a blue Nissan Almera reported stolen in Woodbrook, some 20 minutes earlier on Saturday.

Five men including a juvenile, all from Calvary Hill, Arima, were also arrested.

Police said the car, parked on Rosalino Street, was reported stolen around 3:15 am. Officers went to Tragarete Road near the Queen’s Park Oval where they found the car which had crashed into the pavement. The car’s battery was missing.

Officers intercepted a silver Aqua, said to be the getaway car, and found a car battery in the trunk along with car-breaking implements.