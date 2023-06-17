We must adapt to climate change

A tractor and a man with his bicycle make their way through floodwater on Pluck Road, Woodland, on Wednesday. - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: The weather always changes and is very unpredictable.

Go ask Khalain, Seigonie and Mora how much backlash they get for making a scientific prediction only to get ridiculed later on either way.

This is because you can never exactly predict the weather, but you can have general consensus of what to expect and how to prepare for it, granted it happens and be secured, when it doesn’t.

Climate change is called the “weather,” we have had a rainy season and dry season since the Columbus era. It is being used as a buzzword around the world by politicians to justify their failure to act.

Alright Sinanan, if big trucks are mashing up the roads, build the roads strong enough to handle these big trucks, so that it is strong enough for said individual big trucks with heavy loads and can withstand the weather and geotechnical forces associated with soil erosion. Build it stronger so it will last longer for the smaller vehicles which traverse said roads at higher frequency.

If you have a house and you are getting wet, don’t do like some people and look up in the sky and say it’s climate change fault, and then seek shelter under a tarpaulin. No, you build a stronger roof on that house.

Same with the rest of TT. If water courses are clogged, you have to clear it. If the river mouths are choked with an accumulation of silt, trees and other debris, it needs to be cleared, not dug up and left on the bank for it fall back in.

We need a box drain local government, so water can flow into concrete box drains, and flow out into the rivers and then the sea. I refuse to believe this flooding is blamed on people building houses in the middle of river courses.

This statement is a naked fig leaf to imply and blame residents of South Trinidad for eating, cooking and sleeping by the river every Monday morning.

Far less that they are being flooded out “because the rain falling” and “because they are living in the bush.”

We cannot fight floods with sandbags, you need box drains, geotechnical solutions, coastal engineering and water retention models.

This is what everybody was lambasting the UNC for but which is needed now more than ever. This is because it will cost money for such long-term quality work that will withstand nature’s forces rather than end up with a Manzanilla Mayaro mud track and an extra “bharakat” for contractors to perform remedial work two days before an election.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas