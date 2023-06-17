[UPDATED] Analyst: Former UNC senator's crossing to PNM no blow to UNC

NEW PNMITE: This screen-grab of a video shows former UNC member and chief economist in the office of the Opposition Leader Taharqa Obika, shakes hands with PNM PRO and Government Senator Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing on signing to become a member of the PNM. -

POLITICAL analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath does not believe the departure of ex-UNC senator Taharqua Obika to the PNM will seriously affect the UNC or how it performs in the local elections.

Ragoonath branded the switching of allegiance of Obika and three former councillors who won their seats on a UNC ticket in the last election but have since crossed over to the PNM, as “political opportunism.”

“I don’t think Obika brought anything to the UNC except to say he is representative of the old NJAC (which signed an accord to form the People’s Partnership).

“It also speaks of his integrity, having worked as chief economist in the office of the Leader of the Opposition up until Friday morning, while negotiating with the PNM and becoming a member of that part by Friday evening.

Obika told the Newsday he submitted his formal resignation to the UNC on Friday morning and, mere hours later, he filled out his application to join the PNM.

A video posted on the PNM Facebook page shortly after 3 pm on Friday, showed Obika, wearing a red tie, seated between PNM general secretary Foster Cummings and education officer Laurel Lezama Lee Sing as he filled out his application. It was then approved by Cummings.

The two then shook hands with Obika and welcomed him as the latest member of the party.

Newsday contacted UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo who appeared surprised by the departure.

He said, “I do not think that is accurate,” and asked the Newsday to send him the video clip so he could get verification.

There was no further response up to press time.

Ragoonath also commented on three local government councillors that had recently left the UNC for the PNM.

He said Sheldon "Fish" Garcia, the lone UNC councillor in the PNM-controlled Arima Borough Corporation, was originally a PNM member who seized the opportunity to contest the seat for the UNC when his own party rejected him.

Ragoonath said Samuel Sankar, former councillor for Warrenville/Kelly Village, who directly disobeyed his leader to attend a meeting with the Prime Minister and Local Government Minister, seemed to have been heading to the PNM for some time.

Ragoonath added that former Marabella South/Vistabella councillor Marcus Girdharrie, who has been confirmed as the PNM candidate to contest the same seat in the August 14 local government election, was just a one-term councillor.

“None of them had long standing with the UNC.”

Ragoonath said he did not believe the movement of the candidates between parties would add or subtract from the percentage of the electorate which traditionally supports local elections.

Having successfully wooed Obika, the Prime Minister is now extending an open invitation to UNC members and supporters who want to leave, to join the PNM.

In his Facebook page, Dr Rowley declared that there comes a time when your country must come first.

“There is no better time than now, to leave the UNC, if you believe that what Nakhid (Senator David Nakhid) did is reprehensible, if you believe that Ratiram (Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram) should not be in Parliament and far worse should not be on the screening committee of your party.

“If you believe that what you envision for your country does not include Lifesport and the vulgarity of Anil Roberts.

“If you believe that your Leader must not hope to qualify to lead you by lying about State policy on taxes.

“If you are disgusted by your party being silent on the scandal that just unfolded and was confirmed in a Miami Courthouse yet the perpetrators find solace and active support in the voice of the UNC leadership and more and more and more!

“It matters not what journey we took but what matters now is that we arrive at the desired destination and that is station TT on platform number one,” Rowley wrote.

Rowley’s post has garnered mixed responses from supporters who lauded the moves and others who saw it “as an act of desperation.”

There were warnings: “to be wary of these crossovers… they're not to be trusted you know...so I hope they do not serve in any high areas in the PNM hierarchy or government. These same people referred to your strong leadership style as dictatorship when they were in yellow. Great is the PNM! Balisier forever and always!”

Former UNC minister Dr Devant Maharaj commented, “Like a flood, the flow of disenchanted UNC supporters continue unabated as UNC members seek refuge in the institutional sobriety and order of the PNM.”