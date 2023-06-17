School cricketers to play in KFC Cup T10 series

Cassian Gyan, head of marketing for KFC and Pizza Hut, right, Nigel Maraj, president of the SSCL, middle, and Trisha Baksh, brand lead for KFC. - courtesy Jarod Johnson

AS part of its golden anniversary celebratory activities, KFC has partnered with the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) and broadcast company Rodeo Communications (Cricket360) to host the KFC Secondary Schools Golden Cup T10 series.

The matches bowled off on Friday at two venues - St Mary’s College Grounds in St Clair and Presentation College, San Fernando home grounds in Union Hall, San Fernando.

Eight schools will participate in the inaugural tournament which will fetch the winning school a total of $25,000 in cash prizes and the coveted KFC Golden Cup.

Presentation will be among the favourites to win the title after winning both the PowerGen 50-over and T20 crowns earlier this year.

The eight competing schools are Presentation, St Mary’s, Fatima College, Vishnu Boys Hindu College, Hillview College, St Benedict’s College and Shiva Boys Hindu College as well as the newly promoted Princes Town West Secondary. Princes Town West will feature in the premiership division next season.

There will be four matches on each day of play with two at each venue.

Vice-president of KFC/Pizza Hut Roger Rambharose said, “KFC is thrilled to be associated with the Secondary Schools Cricket League. We are always happy to assist where we can, and we saw this as the perfect fit as we celebrate our golden anniversary in TT. We wanted to give back to the communities we serve and felt that supporting our emerging young cricket talent was an ideal way to do this.”

President of the SSCL Nigel Maraj welcomed the assistance from KFC. He said, “We are pleased to be sponsored by such a wonderful brand and we want to congratulate them on their golden anniversary. We ourselves are also celebrating 50 years of Secondary Schools cricket in TT and look forward to the start of a wonderful partnership with a world-class brand.”

Rodeo Communications managing director Vinode Mamchan said the matches will be shown on TV which will give the players exposure.

“We must thank KFC for agreeing to come on board to sponsor this T10 series,” Mamchan said.

“The matches will be broadcasted live on social media and Flow Sports hence the players will have a great chance to be seen by scouts. KFC has decided to invest their resources in our young players at the developmental phase in their cricket careers and we are extremely pleased about that. All the schools are excited and hopefully, this becomes an annual event.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Presentation vs St Benedict's, 11 am, Union Hall

Princes Town West vs Shiva Boys, 1 pm, Union Hall

Hillview vs Fatima, 11 am, St Mary's

Vishnu Boys vs St Mary's, 1 pm, St Mary's