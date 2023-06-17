Samaroo, Mohammed are the ‘Kings’ in T10 Blast

Soca Kings’ Vaaroon Samaroo bats during the TT Cricket Board’s Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast match against Giants TT, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. Soca Kings won by ten runs. - Lincoln Holder

VAAROON Samaroo and Jason Mohammed were at their best leading Soca Kings to a ten-run win over Giants TT by Maq Group in the TT Cricket Board Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Friday.

In what was the second match of the day, Soca Kings scored a mammoth 145/3 in ten overs after getting the first strike. Samaroo did not bother to hit fours, cracking six sixes in his innings of 47 off 24 deliveries to lead the charge. TT Red Force batsman Mohammed was equally impressive lashing one four and four sixes in his knock of 46 off 22 balls.

Dejourn Charles also destroyed the Giants bowlers belting one four and four sixes in his contribution of 31 not out off 11 balls.

In response, Giants put up a valiant effort but fell short of the target closing on 135/3 in ten overs. Shatrughan Rambaran and Akeil Cooper kept Giants in the contest. Rambaran struck 53 not out off 26 balls (three fours, five sixes) and Cooper made 41 off 14 deliveries (one four, five sixes).

Off-spinner Jon Russ Jagessar was the best bowler for Soca Kings taking 2/15 in two overs.

In the first match, Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers maintained their position at the top of the eight-team standings with a 14-run win.

Scorchers scored 107/3 batting first with Kamil Pooran and Tion Webster scoring 46 and 41 respectively.

Rungetters, chasing a revised target of 61 in five overs because of rain, could only muster 46/3 in five overs. Nicholas Sookdeosingh tried to keep Rungetters in the contest hitting 25 not out off 16 balls.

The tournament continues on Saturday. Blue Devils will play Soca Kings at noon and Steelpan Players will tackle Rungetters at 2.30 pm.