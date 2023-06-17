Ramirez wins omnium silver at Pan Am cycling

Alexi Ramirez of TT was third overall in the Elite Women Points Race Omni IV - 20km - 80 Laps, during the Easter International Grand Prix at the National Cyling Centre,Couva. - Nicholas Bhajan

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Alexi Ramirez grabbed a silver medal in the women’s omnium at the 2023 Elite Pan American Track Championships in San Juan, Argentina on Friday.

In the multi-race women’s omnium, Ramirez ended with 130 points. Mexican Victoria Velazco Fuentes finished first with 139 points and Colombian Lina Mabel Rojas Zapata ended third with 128 points.

Nicholas Paul stayed on course for a third medal at the meet with another stellar performance on Friday.

Competing in the men’s individual sprint event, Paul finished the qualification stage with the fastest time clocking a blistering 9.439 seconds. Fellow national cyclist Kwesi Browne also progressed to the next round finishing 12th among the 33 cyclists in 10.018. Quincy Alexander missed out on a spot in the next round when he ended 17th in 10.139.

In the second round, Paul got past American Evan Boone in heat one to book a spot in the quarter-finals in a time of 10.185. In heat five, Canadian Ryan Dodyk clocked 10.312 to get the better of Browne. Earlier in the meet, Paul teamed up with Browne and Zion Pulido to claim silver in the men’s team sprint and then won the men’s keirin.

In the men’s 4K individual pursuit event, TT cyclist Tariq Woods finished 12th in four minutes, 35.083 seconds (4:35.083) in a field including 14 riders. Canadian Chris Ernst won the event in 4:11.306.