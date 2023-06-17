Nothing honourable about our politicians

THE EDITOR: With Fathers' Day fast approaching, I recall my father who on completion of secondary school went directly to work for the government.

He was transferred to all ends of the country – Siparia, La Brea where I was born, Sangre Grande, Toco and Tobago. He worked at the EBC, later at the Ministry of Agriculture and then the Ministry of Health.

His public service earned him a Presidential award for which he was extremely proud of, right up to the time of his death at 92.

While he worked at the Ministry of Agriculture, I learned how certain ministers operated. For a full year, my father was sidelined because he would not take part in illegality. He was reported to then prime minister Dr Eric Williams and was transferred to the Ministry of Health.

When my father told the minister what had transpired at agriculture, he was told not to let that bother him because, "all ah we does tief." One of my uncles who was working at the Ministry of Housing, also suffered a similar fate.

These actions taught me not to trust any Government official. It has led me to wonder why these politicians are referred to as "Honourable," because in my mind they are not honourable. How can an honourable person stand in public and boldly lie?

We will not shut down Petrotrin! We will not implement property tax, are just a few examples that come to mind.

Speaking of taxes, we are supposed to have a road tax on every gallon of automotive gas. Roads are clearly not being maintained. We have the Green Fund Levy, rivers and drains are clogged. South Trinidad was under water for most of the week.

We have a health surcharge but those who can afford to, still choose private hospitals for proper care. We have income from petroleum, business levy and corporate tax. We have six per cent insurance tax, we have a 10 per cent lottery tax. We have PAYE and also VAT. Did I leave out anything?

If you cannot manage the country after collecting all of these taxes, I do not see how the property tax will help. You are either simply overspending or plain incompetent.

One tax I know this Prime Minister dares not implement is the inheritance tax, because of the amount of tax his friends in the "one per cent" will have to pay.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin