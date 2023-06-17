Mother of slain 15-year-old schoolboy: He shielded his father

Nicholas Jordan, 15, was one of two people shot dead while liming with his father and friends on Mt Pleasant Road, Arima, on Thursday night. - PHOTO COURTESY JORDAN FAMILY

Minutes after he promised his mother that he and his father would be coming home shortly, 15-year-old Nicholas Turi Jordan was gunned down with Aneil Toolsie, 35, in Arima, on Thursday night.

Police said Jordan and his father Aeshwah Jordan were walking home at around 8 pm on Mt Pleasant Road, when they stopped to talk with Toolsie and a relative when they were confronted by a gunman who shot at the group before running away.

Jordan died at the scene while Toolsie and others were taken to the hospital where Toolsie was declared dead.

Investigators said the elder Jordan was grazed by bullets on his forehead and left foot.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday, Jordan's mother Subrina Williams said she was at home when the shooting began.

She said based on information from people at the scene, including Jordan's father, her son's actions may have saved his father's life.

"I feel like my heart was ripped open, really, really hard.

"He blocked his father, so he turned his body so he would get the bullet instead of his father.

"It come like he saved his father's life. He was a saviour.

"My husband is doing a little better, but he's taking it hard."

Williams said a relative who lived closer to the where the shooting happened told her that he heard the gunfire but thought it was fireworks at the time.

She said, minutes before the incident, she spoke with her son who promised to be home with a bread for her.

"He was telling me 'Mammy I bringing a bread for you to eat, I coming just now me and Daddy coming up the road.'

"An innocent child they gone and kill.

"Crime is overbearing now, people just dying like that and nobody knows what is going on."

Williams said Jordan attended Johnson's Finishing School in Arima and wanted to go to Canada to work.

Newsday also spoke to one of Toolsie's relatives who believes the murder may be linked to a police report made after his house was broken into.

The relative who asked not to be named said he was shaken by the murder and was considering leaving TT for good.

"I am migrating.

"I'm closing down all businesses of mine, he wanted to do that.

"With crime going on, look at this innocent child that got killed.

"If that child wasn't there her (Williams') husband would have died. He blocked him."

The relative said Toolsie worked as a driver for food and drink manufacturers Rockland Ltd and enjoyed joking and having a good time.

"He was always jolly.

"Every year he used to look forward to take his vacation and visit Tobago."

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.