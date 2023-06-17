Griffith accuses police of 'double standards'

Gary Griffith -

NATIONAL Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith believes the TT Police Service (TTPS) should be investigating the police commissioner merit list controversy with the same urgency with which it is probing the leaked audio recording from a THA meeting.

In a statement on Saturday, Griffith, a former police commissioner, noted the TTPS was actively investigating the audio clip to determine its authenticity and if any criminal action took place by those who were recorded.

He said there should be no reason for anyone to question this action as the TTPS does not require someone to report a crime for an investigation to begin.

“The concern, however, involves the blatant double standard, in that when there was a nationwide demand for the police to commence an investigation into the merit list fiasco, the then acting CoP (Mc Donald Jacob), either based on ignorance or directives, stated that he could not do so, as nobody reported it as a crime,” Griffith said.

Griffith had re-applied for a second term as police commissioner and was on the merit list.

“The concern in this matter becomes intensified as I submitted a report to the present CoP, showing evidence that a crime was, indeed, committed in this merit-list issue as the minutes of meetings of the then Police Service Commission would confirm at no time did the Police Service Commission ever direct that the merit list be withdrawn from President’s House or that the then CoP be suspended.”

Nevertheless, he claimed, “The previous Police Service Commission chairman (Bliss Seepersad) did, in fact, make this happen using her letterhead and signature, hence abusing her authority and acting outside of her authority, which means that she should have been investigated months ago and possibly charged for misbehaviour in public office and treason and anyone who may have influenced or intimidated her to commit such an act should also have been arrested.”

Griffith said unlike the “complicated” ongoing investigation of an audio message “this present matter being deliberately sidelined by the Commissioner of Police is unacceptable.”

He believes all it takes is to get a statement from the four previous Police Service Commission members “and it can be confirmed in a few days if charges are warranted.”

Griffith said after 16 months and sending correspondence to the previous and present CoP, they have both refused to even acknowledge receipt of the correspondence submitted.

“Such one-sided actions do little to build public confidence in what is supposed to be an independent and impartial organisation, via their exuberance to investigate an audio message within a few days, but refusing to investigate a straightforward matter showing that persons broke the law after over 16 months.”

Similarly, he noted it has been six months since a High Court judge said in a ruling that Brent Thomas was “abducted” by members of the TTPS from Barbados.

“To date, there hasn’t been any action, not even a suspension of the officers directly involved.

Additionally, as I’ve shared on many occasions, these officers could not have left the country or requisitioned the plane used in the abduction of Thomas without the permission and direct involvement of government officials.”

Griffith believes in both the merit list matter and Brent Thomas abduction, “Investigating may expose the involvement of high government officials.

“Because of this, it is strongly advised that the TTPS not succumb to political pressure and have these matters immediately investigated just as with the voice recording so that in the public’s eye, no one is seen as above the law.”