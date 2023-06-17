Enrique Ali and Simon Browne in romantic classical recital

Enrique Ali -

Pianist Enrique Ali and violinist Simon Browne join forces for a romantic classical recital experience on June 25 at at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain,

The event, Beau Soir: Romantic Music for Violin and Piano, "promises an evening of sublime artistry and breathtaking musicality," a media release said.

Browne a concertmaster of the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Trinidad and Tobago, assistant professor in music at the University of TT's Academy for the Performing Arts, and member of the UTT Ibis Ensemble, brings an illustrious career filled with remarkable achievements. With a decade-long tenure as a principal violinist in the prestigious Royal Northern Sinfonia, he has garnered acclaim for his mastery of baroque and classical concerti, the release said.

Collaborating with orchestras such as the BBC Philharmonic and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, as well as the acclaimed Berlin Philharmonic, Browne's talent has graced stages in the UK and other countries. Browne is also a regular participant in the BBC Proms.

Renowned classical pianist Ali is a graduate of New York University and the revered Académie d'Été de Nice, France. Known for his exceptional skills as a collaborative pianist, Ali is highly regarded and much sought after, often performing alongside TT's leading classical singers, choirs, and instrumentalists. He has also collaborated with celebrated international classical artists. Ali's musical sensitivity and profound interpretative abilities create a magical experience for audiences, the release said.

Together, Ali and Browne will present a carefully-curated programme featuring timeless masterpieces by Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, and Gershwin. From Beethoven’s dynamic musical narrative to the evocative impressions of Debussy, and the lively, syncopated rhythms of Gershwin, the release said this recital will take listeners on a journey through the rich tapestry of romantic music.

Showtime is 5 pm.