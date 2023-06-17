Dr Tedros pays courtesy call to House Speaker

WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus learns to play the steelpan while Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Speaker Brigid Annisette-George look on during a visit to the Red House on Friday. Photo courtesy the Ministry of Health. -

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus paid a courtesy visit to Speaker Brigid Annisette-George, at the Red House, Port of Spain, on Friday as part of his two-day visit to the country.

“Dr Tedros, Minister Deyalsingh and clients of the North West Regional Health Authority’s Diabetes Wellness Clinic participated in an aerobics session, followed by a tour of the Rotunda Gallery, ending with a cultural display and entertainment. Dr Tedros thanked Minister Deyalsingh for his hospitality and gave his commendation to the country for its efforts toward the reduction of non-communicable diseases,” the Health Ministry said in a release on Saturday.

Dr Tedros, on the request of Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh, toured the Diego Martin Health Centre on Thursday viewing the Diabetes Wellness Centre and Diabetes Foot Management Clinic.

Dr Tedros' itinerary began with a virtual participation on Thursday at the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Ministerial Conference held in Barbados. He was also a panellist along with Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland and the Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh.

Also on Thursday, he was part of a media conference with the Prime Minister where he commended TT's management of its response to the covid19 pandemic.