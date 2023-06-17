Diego Martin man, 29, killed while liming

Elijah Williams -

A 29-year-old man who was shot while liming with a group of men in Diego Martin died while being treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital, on Saturday morning.

Police reported that at about 3 am, Elijah Williams of Sea Trace, Diego Martin was at the corner of Andrew Trace and Blue Basin Road, Diego Martin with three others when a silver Nissan Versa pulled up and a gunman got out and opened fire.

Williams and two youths, ages 17 and 19, were shot and taken to the hospital where he died. The teens remain warded in serious condition.