Cunupia man killed while watching TV in bed

File photo -

A 41-year-old Cunupia construction worker was shot dead by a man as he sat in his bed watching television on Thursday night.

Police said Dexter Leroy Albarado was sitting in bed at his George Lane, Cunupia, home at around 11.30 pm when a gunman walked into the house and shot him several times before walking out.

One of Albarado's relatives heard the gunshots and on checking saw him bleeding on the bed.

Cunupia police were called in with a district medical officer who declared Albarado dead.

Crime scene investigators found six spent 9 mm shells at the scene.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday, one of Albarado's relatives who asked not to be named said they were shocked by the relative ease of the killer in entering the house.

"He now pop popcorn and sat down to watch television.

"Somebody jumped the wall, walked in the house, they shoot him and walked back out.

"Crime is out of hand especially with these young people.

"He was in his own house, on his own bed, doing nobody nothing and they walked in and killed him."

The relative said Albarado had two sons ages five- and 12-years-old and celebrated the birthday of his eldest on Tuesday.

Asked if he was threatened or felt he was in danger, the relative said she did not know.

She said Albarado was a people person known for his happy demeanour.

