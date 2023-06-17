Attorney General, Chief Justice out of the country

AG Reginald Armour -

Former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi will act as Attorney General in place of Reginald Armour who is out of the country.

In a media release on Saturday, the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs said Armour will be out of the country on official business. The release did not say when he will return.

In the interim, Al-Rawi, the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government will act as AG while maintaining his normal duties.

Also out of the country on official business is Chief Justice Ivor Archie. Justice Allan Mendonca will act as AG during Archie's absence, the Judiciary said on Thursday.