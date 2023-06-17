2 held in Central during anti-crime exercise

Guns and ammunition seized at Lime Fruit Road, Freeport on Friday. - Photo courtesy TTPS

Central Division police arrested two people during an anti-crime exercise in the Freeport district between 5 am and 10 am on Friday.

The police searched a house at Lime Fruit Road and allegedly found a homemade shotgun and a Berretta pistol fitted with a magazine with 15 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. They arrested a 43-year-old suspect in connection with the find.

The police also arrested a 28-year-old man from Connector Road, Carlsen Field in Chase Village, on robbery with aggravation enquires.

Snr Supt Simon, Supt Montrichard, Supt Ramjohn, and Insp Sylvan led the investigations, which Sgt Harriot supervised. It included members of the Freeport CID.

The police targeted “several priority offenders and drug blocks” in Carlsen Field and Waterloo.