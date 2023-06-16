THA Chief Sec claims blackmail behind audio-clip controversy

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - File photo/David Reid

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has said that his administration is the target of a blackmail campaign linked to a local contractor. Addressing the public via a pre-recorded video on Friday, Augustine attempted to explain an audio recording of an executive meeting that was done over one year ago.. The recording, which went viral on social media in May, dealt with the use of public funds for public relations and propaganda.

“Evidently, it was discussed and evidently it wasn’t executed as discussed. Which clearly shows that this is a government that is working. You discuss all strategies – the good, the bad, the ugly, the beautiful, the indifference everything – and there is a reason why Cabinet meetings are protected by law,” Augustine said in the video broadcast on Tobago news channels and social media.

Having read out a number of projects completed by the contractor, he shared screenshots of messages allegedly sent by the contractor, in which he said there were attempts at extortion.

“Of course, some people believe that the state purse belongs to them alone and so you must not be owed any money at all, others could wait till eternity, sue the THA for the money and when you decide you want the money you have to get it or else, you will threaten all sort of stuff.

He added: “To date, my government has paid (contractor named) $25.2 million and I am certain, if I check carefully, no other contractor that operated in the Tobago space even if they came here from Trinidad received any payment close to $25.2 million.”

He said when one asks what is the real motive for trying to extort the THA, there is none as the team has been extremely fair in their process of paying contractors.

He added: “Tobago, your island is at stake and the fight you thought you won in the election in 2021 is not over, you still have to fight on. Today, we stand here together as we have stood on many occasions like this, I say to you – do not give up the fight. Don’t make them win, don’t make evil win.”