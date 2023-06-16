Sewa to host fun run on June 18

Sewa TT, a non-profit organisation, will hold its first-ever 6K Fun Run on June 18 to launch its campaign to raise awareness of the urgent need for more voluntary non-remunerated blood donors (VNRBD).

"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a minimum of 40,000 units of blood are required annually, yet the current collection falls short of this target, obtaining less than half of the recommended volume," Sewa said in a media release.

The event, on Father's Day, also aims to encourage people to participate with their fathers and enjoy a memorable run together. For those who prefer a leisurely pace, it said walking is also welcome.

Spokesman for Sewa TT Revan Teelucksingh said, "We are excited to host the 6K Fun Run as a platform to bring attention to the critical need for blood donors in our community. By participating in this event, individuals can contribute to saving lives while enjoying a fun-filled day with friends and family."

Anyone interested in the event can contact Sewa at 333-7392

More info

Sewa TT’s Facebook, and Instagram pages.