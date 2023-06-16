Police kill gunman in Cocorite

A Cocorite man was killed during a confrontation with police on Thursday night.

Police from Western Division Task Force were on exercise at around 10.15 pm when they approached a group of men who were seen brandishing guns in Cocorite.

On seeing police the men ran in different directions.

Police chased one of the men who turned around and pointed an AK 47 assault rifle at the officers. The man was shot and fell to the ground.

He was taken to the St James Hospital where he was declared dead. The man was later identified as Travis Hypolite. The AK 47, which was seized, was loaded with 18 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Police also arrested another man who was held with a machine gun which was loaded with 29 rounds of 9 mm ammunition. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.