Poet represents Trinidad and Tobago in Paris Poetry Market

The vibrant poetry scene of Trinidad and Tobago has won international recognition as writer Ronaldo Mohammed was chosen to represent the country from June 7-11 at the 40th edition of the Poetry Market (Marché de la Poésie) in Paris, France.

Mohammed was one of ten exceptional emerging poets selected to showcase their work at the highly-anticipated literary event. The cohort stood out from 252 applications from hopefuls vying for a chance to participate in the programme. For the first time, the Caribbean region was a guest of honour at the Poetry Market, due to the alliance forged with the Transcultura programme, a media relase said.

The event followed a call for young poets from the Caribbean, 18-35 years, initiated under the auspices of the Unesco programme Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean, and the European Union through Culture and Creativity. It is funded by the European Union. As part of this opportunity, the poets were also featured in a special supplement of the Market of letters (Marché des lettres), a prominent publication of the event, which served as a testament to the rich literary talent emerging from the Caribbean.

Mohammed, a poet and teaching artist, draws inspiration from TT's culture, folklore, and the nuances of local dialect, to shed light on issues such as crime, violence among youth, gender-based violence, and the challenges faced by Venezuelan migrants in TT, the release said. His approach has been evident in his performances during this year’s First Citizens National Poetry Slam, which was the closing event of the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest.

Mohammed credits local authors for his passion for writing and poetry. “I'm extremely proud to have represented TT at this literary event in Europe,” he said. “Through this opportunity, I was able to present my first-ever chapbook of poems, What Happens at the Edge of the World, which highlights the untold stories of people who have succumbed to and soldiered through the rough realities of life in TT society.”

He believes this achievement affirms his status as a rising star in the world of poetry.

The Poetry Market is an annual event that presents a unique opportunity for young Caribbean poets to expand their professional horizons, forge connections with influential figures in the European literary scene, and strengthen their networks. A dedicated stand promoting the works of these talented poets graced the heart of Paris at the Place Saint-Sulpice.