PNM MP honoured for Guyana's Independence in New York

HONOURED: Attorney Keith Scotland and Democratic Leader in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries at Guyana's Independence celebrations, at Prospect Park, Brooklyn, New York on June 11. -

PROMINENT Port of Spain attorney, Keith Scotland, has been presented with a historic congressional proclamation by Democratic Leader in the United States House of Representatives, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries.

Scotland has also received the Guyana Independence Celebration Committee of New York’s Kaieteur Award of Distinction for his “dedication to ensuring the preservation of the rule of law and the protection of the rights of citizens of Guyana” as an attorney in TT and the Caribbean.

The Port of Spain South MP received the two awards last week at the committee’s independence parade in celebration of Guyana’s 57th anniversary of independence.

The event was held at the LeFrak Centre, Lakeside, Prospect Park, Brooklyn, on June 11, and is the largest celebration outside of Guyana and the second largest West Indian American celebration in New York City after the Labour Day parade.

Scotland told Newsday he was humbled by the recognition.

The congressional proclamation said Scotland was being awarded for his “accomplished career in governance.”

It also said he has “distinguished himself in the legal field through his esteemed legal work in the criminal, corporate, civil, industrial and familial fields.”

“He has appeared before the courts throughout the Caribbean in cases which have added to and altered jurisprudence. Holding his bachelor of law from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, Barbados, Keith Scotland has a passion for teaching and has delivered respected lectures at institutions such as the University of the West Indies, Cipriani Labour College, San Fernando Technical Institute, as well as other impactful unenumerated institutions.

“Keith Scotland’s exemplary career has set an unwavering standard of legal excellence,” the proclamation reads. He also received a congressional citation and recognition.