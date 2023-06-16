Overseas players dominate Eve's Gold Cup squad

Soca Warriors (from left) Joevin Jones, Triston Hodge and Kevin Molino. -

SOCA Warriors coach Angus Eve has named mostly foreign-based players in his 23-squad for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup which kicks off in the US and Canada on June 24. He said it was not an easy decision to pick the squad as many players who performed creditably recently were left out.

Only six local-based players have been chosen in the squad including goalkeepers Marvin Philip (AC Port of Spain) and Denzil Smith (W Connection), defender Alvin Jones (Club Sando), midfielders Joevin Jones (Police FC) and Real Gill (Club Sando), and striker Kadeem Corbin (Terminix La Horquetta Rangers).

TT will play in Group A alongside regional powerhouse US, Jamaica and a team from the Gold Cup qualifying tournament.

Eve said it was a difficult task narrowing the squad down to 23 players.

"I really want to pay homage to the guys who got us here. People like Reon Moore, Justin Garcia, Josiah Trimmingham. These guys have been good for us," Eve told TT Football Association media.

He also named midfielders Duane Muckette, John Paul Rochford and Nathaniel James as players who were unlucky to miss out on a place. James is the leading goal scorer in the TT Premier Football League.

"I just want to say that they are part of the team, but unfortunately you can only pick 23 players at this point in time...Looking at the squad that we have here we just thought that this group was the best group for us to go forward with at this point in time."

Striker Moore, despite not scoring as regularly as he would have liked for Defence Force in the TT Premier Football League, has performed in recent times when called upon. Moore's goal gave TT a surprise 1-0 win over Jamaica in an international friendly in March. He scored three goals in TT's last Gold Cup campaign – two in the qualifying tournament.

Muckette and Rochford are both midfielders for AC Port of Spain in the TTPFL and have been instrumental in their team being on the brink of the title. Their AC Port of Spain team-mate Michel Poon Angeron, who plays as a holding midfielder, has featured for the national team consistently over the past year and also did not make the cut.

Some of the defensive midfielders given the nod ahead of Angeron are Neveal Hackshaw, Andre Rampersad and Daniel Phillips. TT can dominate physically with that trio as they are all strongly built players.

Other notable absences are wing back Keston Julien and midfielder Jomal Williams.

Levi Garcia is expected to be one of the shining players on the TT squad with his experience playing in Greece with AEK Athens. Goal-keeper Nicklas Frenderup, defenders Aubrey David and Sheldon Bateau, midfielders Joevin and Neveal Hackshaw and strikers Kevin Molino and Ryan Telfer are some of the familiar faces selected.

Youngsters Kaile Auvray, who has impressed since making his debut earlier this year, along with former TT Under-20 captain Molik Khan and Real Gill will try to impress in the early stages of their senior careers. Canada-based striker Malcolm Shaw, 27, is the only uncapped player in the team.

TT Gold Cup squad

GOALKEEPERS: Marvin Phillip, Nicklas Frenderup, Denzil Smith

DEFENDERS: Sheldon Bateau, Alvin Jones, Kareem Moses, Shannon Gomez, Triston Hodge, Aubrey David, Leland Archer.

MIDFIELDERS: Joevin Jones, Neveal Hackshaw, Andre Rampersad, Molik Khan, Ajani Fortune, Daniel Phillips, Kaile Auvray, Real Gill.

FORWARDS: Kevin Molino, Kadeem Corbin, Ryan Telfer, Malcolm Shaw, Levi Garcia