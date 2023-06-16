Nicholas Paul blazes to Pan Am cycling keirin gold

TT's Nicholas Paul -

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul won gold in the men’s keirin final at the 2023 Elite Pan American Track Championships at the Vicente Chancay Velodrome in San Juan, Argentina on Thursday.

Paul and fellow TT cyclist Kwesi Browne both competed in the finalt. When the motorised scooter came off the track the TT cyclists were out of the top three, but Paul seemed to be timing his move to the front.

With less than two laps left in the race, Paul made his move on the outside and took the lead. He continued to accelerate and extended his lead over the pack. The 24-year-old national sprint and keirin champion was too quick to be caught and easily won gold. Browne finished sixth.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Paul won heat one and Browne was first in the second heat.

On Wednesday, Paul, Brown and Zion Pulido grabbed the silver medal in the team sprint.

Women’s cyclist Phoebe Sandy, who is still a junior, finished 23rd in 11.897 seconds in the women’s sprint qualification on Wednesday but did not advance as only 16 progressed. Canadian Lauriane Genest had the fastest time of 10.441.

Also, TT endurance rider Alexi Ramirez ended the 10K women’s scratch race final in 11th place among the 13 participants.

Paul will contest the individual sprint on Friday.