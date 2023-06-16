New approach for SEA repeaters

THE EDITOR: As we await the SEA results, once again the annual conversation will be on the percentage of students who fell below the pass mark and those who made the pass mark but are still evidently challenged in the English component, which points to their reading and comprehension aptitude.

One approach has been to keep these students back in primary school for another year,have them in remedial classes and let them have another go at the SEA exam.

I am not in favour of this. Even if this approach must be used, serious consideration must be given to its drawbacks which may have a greater negative impact than the required outcome.

We currently have 14-year-old students in Form One classes mixing with 11-year-olds. Whilst their academic abilities might be on the par or even behind the 11-year-olds, their physical, mental and social characteristics may be more advanced.

These 11- and 15-year-old children are classmates! Who dictates the conversation, who protects the younger or the elder from ridicule? It's no easy mental feat being 15 in a classroom of 11-12-year-old students.

Do we have data on how many of these children eventually make it to fifth-form graduation?

We must give in-depth consideration to the push and pull factor. Is it a retrograde step to keep slow learners back.

What about a class-within-a-class approach, or a form one R?

This gives room for the natural growth and development of the "repeaters" to continue with their peers. Of course there will be exceptions to the rule, but most of these children can achieve academically.

I know children who failed Common Entrance, went to private schools and achieved full certificates at the end of their five years. Teachers, are you up to the challenge? The future of our country is in your hands.

ANN MARIE DAVIDSON

San Fernando