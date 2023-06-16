Levi Garcia wants to create history with Soca Warriors

TT forward Levi Garcia at national team training at District Park, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. - TTFA

Trinidad and Tobago forward Levi Garcia wants to create history with the Soca Warriors at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup. Garcia, 25, fresh from helping AEK Athens win the Greek League and Cup titles, is expected to play an instrumental role in TT’s Gold Cup campaign, which kicks off on June 25.

Speaking to TT Football Association media on Wednesday, Garcia said he is ready for the tournament to begin.

“It is a lot of excitement. The team has been preparing for this. We got into the Gold Cup automatically which I think we deserved a bit. I think we could also use this time to gel together, work harder and get in good shape for the games.”

TT were initially scheduled to play in the Gold Cup qualification tournament on Friday, but after Nicaragua were penalised for fielding an ineligible player TT qualified for the Gold Cup main draw and earned promotion to Concacaf Nations League A.

Garcia said he wants to help the team create their own memories.

“Knowing our history (keeps me motivated)…we don’t only want to live in our history. I want to be part of the history…I want to keep the dream alive for the future ballers because there is a lot of talent.”

Soca Warriors competed at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the only time TT have qualified for the tournament. TT have had some memorable Gold Cup tournaments advancing to the semi-final at the 2000 edition, a team which included Dwight Yorke, Russell Latapy, Arnold Dwarika and Angus Eve.

Garcia who missed a few matches for TT earlier this year due to injury, including Nations League B matches, is glad to re-join the team.

“Whenever I am called upon without hesitating I always say yes. I don’t know how to explain it, but representing your country you always get this excitement and if we could deliver and get the job done, it will also open up a lot of doors and bring back sport to the level that it should be in TT.”

Discussing his injury, Garcia said, “It was unfortunate to miss those games after wanting to be there so badly, after playing the first four games I think in the (Nations League) group stage. Honestly, for now, it is just to try my best to get back in shape and bring the form that I have been in for the team and try to do my best to help the team.”

TT are based in Boca Raton, Florida and training at District Park, Palm Beach Gardens.

Garcia added, “A really good bunch of guys. We trying our best to sort out the stuff we would like to implement in the game and so far, so good…smiling faces (in the camp) and hopefully we could keep that positive energy going into the tournament.”

TT will play in Group A of the Gold Cup alongside US, Jamaica and a team from the qualifying tournament.