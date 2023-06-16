Kamla's hollow unity call

Kamla Persad-Bissessar - JEFF K MAYERS

THE EDITOR: In January 2019, then MP Ganga Singh, supported by Fuad Khan, Ramona Ramdial, Vasant Bharath, myself and others, went to the UNC’s National Assembly to table a resolution to begin talks with all those opposed to the PNM, to discuss a possible coalition before the 2020 general election.

With a drafted resolution in hand, Singh demonstrated great perspicacity in unravelling the intricate power dynamics and underlying motives within the complex realm of coalition politics.

He was prepared to discuss with the membership and subject it to a vote on the concept of the UNC and the resolution to engage in talks with other political entities for the general elections.

Instead of being subjected to the democratic process, Singh was prevented from raising the resolution by the chair of the proceedings and the resolution was stillborn on the floor of the assembly.

A media headline later read, Kamla: No coalition for UNC, and this has been the myopic position of the party, of going it alone and losing it alone. The party faithful must now ask, what has changed with Kamla?

It is apparent that the drunken lust for power has apparently changed the tune of the leadership.

Kamla’s recent call for unity was filled with skilfully manipulated words and facts meant to deceive the audience and maintain their political advantage.

It comes as no surprise that various smaller political parties have refused to engage the UNC on political unity. Her appeal lacks substance and is devoid of any real significance.

The UNC's audacity and convenience in calling for political unity is not surprising given its previous actions and rhetoric. However, its appeal lacks credibility and fails to address the fundamental issues at hand.

It is essential to recognise that political unity requires more than mere rhetoric or superficial gestures. True political unity necessitates a comprehensive understanding of the diverse perspectives and interests within the political landscape.

Given the UNC's treatment of the MSJ, COP, NJAC and TOP when the People's Partnership was the government, why would anyone put God out their mind and unite with Kamla now?

The COP, the major partner in that coalition, was reduced to rubble and its leadership was ridiculed both in and out of Cabinet.

It is clear that all the Kamla-led UNC wants to do is to use smaller political parties to artificially create an illusion of some semblance of political unity in the hopes of winning the local government elections and then ride that momentum into the general election.

The only solution for the UNC in order for it to have any chance in any elections, bingo,or raffle against the PNM is to jettison Kamla and her kindergarten MPs and senators

DR DEVANT MAHARAJ

Canada