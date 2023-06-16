Is AI the death knell for jobs?

Is the world entering a third Axial Age characterised by electronic and artificial intelligence? Image taken from thebalancecareers.com -

THE EDITOR: When science-fiction writers portray dystopian worlds, their robots look amazingly humanoid, not just in appearance but thinking and speech. Is it all that difficult to differentiate between the harbingers of artificial intelligence (AI) and humankind?

Corporations are salivating at the prospect of laying off workers by the grap, whom they currently grudgingly rely on to perform tasks along the production chain.

According to World Economic Forums, “It is predicted that by 2030, 85 million jobs may go unfilled due to skills-shortage, which if left unchecked, can result in US$8.5 trillion in unrealised annual revenues.”

We have already seen that some stores use automated cashiers where customers scan, bag, and pay for their purchases. Banks have eliminated many tellers with the use of ATMs and online shopping is now the norm for many. All of this allegedly for customer convenience.

However, AI is not about making customers happy, it is a financial boon to companies that will no longer have to pay annoying human workers who increasingly demand higher wages and better benefits.

Will AI help educate students? Do you want computers to make health and pharmaceutical decisions for you?

At a recent local forum, members of the panel kept up a discourse that seemed hell-bent on dragging us kicking and screaming, if necessary, into the AI era. It should be noted the advocates on this panel were mostly CEOs, MDs and other corporate heads.

But are they listening to the negative impact of AI?

According to the International Monetary Fund, the rise of AI can lead to a widening of the gap between rich and poor nations across several different channels.

My first reaction after listening to these high-salaried executives at this panel discussion is that they clearly want to maximise profits for their companies. Fair enough.

Here's a suggestion: instead of looking to replace workers at the low end of the totem pole, the AI impetus would be better suited to ridding companies of CEOs, MDs, sales managers and other execs and make decisions based on raw data instead of executive guesswork. This can instantly save millions.

Moreover, we could save billions by replacing our MPs with AI.

Having a flooding problem that needs urgent attention? Call or log in to the AI MP-bot. You will get a swift assessment and real-time feedback as to solutions. No need for the disrespect or plain ignoring of your pleas by our MPs.

Get speedy justice with AI lawyers and judges. Get a quick clearing of the backlog of pending cases.

The utopian society AI inventors promise may be the road to riches for them and corporate owners. They envision a world without workers and unions, who are the bane of all organisations.

As for the working class, when AI takes their jobs, they will have to completely rely on government for assistance and subsistence. This dependence is their reward for the incessant drumbeat from AI advocates.

Once AI is implemented, government programmes will have to increase significantly to help displaced workers, while the corporate elite laugh all the way to the AI-operated bank.

AI can be a win-win for technology and the rich, but a loss for workers. AI will also lead to a dumbing-down of society, as androids will now work and even think for us.

REX CHOOKOLINGO

Human, via e-mail