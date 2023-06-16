Indonesian sailor dies aboard vessel docked in Sea Lots

Sealots -

Police are probing the death of an Indonesian man aboard a ship that was travelling near Trinidad on Tuesday.

Police said they received a report of a death aboard the FV Full Always, which was docked at National Fisheries, Production Avenue, Sea Lots, at around 1 am on Tuesday.

Police visited with a district medical officer, who declared Satria Enggar Sanjaya dead. Investigators said there were no visible marks of violence on Sanjaya's body.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.