High Wind alert discontinued
The high wind alert issued a few days ago by the Meteorological Service (Met Office) has been discontinued.
The latest update from the Met Office on Friday at 1.45 pm, confirmed that the status has returned to the green level, meaning there is no warning in operation.
It said while gusty conditions could still accompany showery activity, the potential for winds to gust in excess of 55 kilometres per hour had decreased.
Wave heights are forecast to gradually decrease and reach up to 2.0 metres in open waters and less than 1.0 metre in sheltered areas.
The Met Office urges people to be vigilant to weather conditions, especially when it rains.
It added that marine interests should exercise caution in all activity and always heed lifeguards' instructions.
People are asked to monitor official weather updates from www.metoffice.gov.tt.
On Wednesday, the yellow-level alert was updated to orange. The alert, which affected TT and offshore areas, began at 8 am and was set to end at 2 pm on Friday.
