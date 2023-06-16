High Wind alert discontinued

Heavy winds and sea waves hit the shore at the Digha beach on the Bay of Bengal coast as Cyclone Yaas intensifies in West Bengal state, India, on May 26, 2021. Heavy rain and a high tide lashed parts of India's eastern coast as the cyclone pushed ashore in an area where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated amid a devastating coronavirus surge. AP Photo -

The high wind alert issued a few days ago by the Meteorological Service (Met Office) has been discontinued.

The latest update from the Met Office on Friday at 1.45 pm, confirmed that the status has returned to the green level, meaning there is no warning in operation.

It said while gusty conditions could still accompany showery activity, the potential for winds to gust in excess of 55 kilometres per hour had decreased.

Wave heights are forecast to gradually decrease and reach up to 2.0 metres in open waters and less than 1.0 metre in sheltered areas.

The Met Office urges people to be vigilant to weather conditions, especially when it rains.

It added that marine interests should exercise caution in all activity and always heed lifeguards' instructions.

People are asked to monitor official weather updates from www.metoffice.gov.tt.

On Wednesday, the yellow-level alert was updated to orange. The alert, which affected TT and offshore areas, began at 8 am and was set to end at 2 pm on Friday.