Goolie stars in T10 Blast with 58 not out

Jyd Goolie -

TT RED Force batsman Jyd Goolie cracked an unbeaten 58 to lead Steelpan Players to a comfortable 38-run victory over Samps Army Cocrico Cavaliers when the Dream XI T10 Trinidad Blast continued at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Thursday.

In the second match of the day, Goolie cracked five fours and five sixes in his innings of 58 not out off 23 balls to steer Steelpan Players to a competitive 112/3 in ten overs. Former national player Mario Belcon also delivered with 36 off 29 balls.

Cavaliers did not get close to the target, ending on 74/4 in ten overs. Jeremy Solozano struggled to accelerate and failed to score any boundaries in his knock of 21 not out off 22 balls.

West Indies fast bowler Anderson Phillip was the chief destroyer for Steelpan Players grabbing 3/18 in two overs.

Former champions Blue Devils defeated Parakeet Buccaneers by four wickets in the first match of the day.

Buccaneers scored 95/3 in ten overs with TT Red Force batsman Kjorn Ottley scoring a brisk 59 off 32 balls which included four fours and five sixes. Blue Devils bowler Rakesh Seecharan removed the dangerous Evin Lewis for 20 off 16 balls, to limit the Buccaneers.

In response, Blue Devils just managed to get over the line, closing on 96/6 in 9.5 overs. Adrian Ali continued his prolific 2023 with 29 off only 11 balls, Teshawn Castro struck 28 off 14 deliveries and experienced Rayad Emrit contributed 15 not out.

Summarised Scores:

PARAKEET BUCCANEERS 95/3 (10 overs) (Kjorn Ottley 59, Evin Lewis 20) vs BLUE DEVILS 101/6 (9.5 overs) (Adrian Ali 29, Teshawn Castro 28 Rayad Emrit 15 not out). Blue Devils won by four wickets.

STEELPAN PLAYERS 112/3 (10 overs) (Jyd Goolie 58 not out, Mario Belcon 36) vs SAMPS ARMY COCRICO CAVALIERS 74/4 (10 overs) (Jeremy Solozano 21 not out, Silus Cooper 17; Anderson Phillip 3/18). Steelpan Players won by 38 runs.