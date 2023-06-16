Ewa Afrika 2 shows off top fashion designs

Some 26 fashion houses presented collections at Ewa Afrika 2, Sankofa Style, in an extravaganza produced by the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) at Queen’s Hall Garden Theatre, St Ann's.

Directed by fashion impresario Richard Young, the theatrical presentation highlighted African design talent, Afro-Caribbean fashion designers, local style brands, novel creative entrepreneurs and top performing artistes.

This year Ewa Afrika, the fashion merchandising brand of ESCTT, hosted 22 TT labels as well as two Caribbean brands, –Sonia Noel from Guyana and Miranda Askie from Antigua; and two Ghanaian brands – Faustina Ansong of Charisma Fashion, and Josephine Hayford of Haylooks Fashion.

Designs were modelled by Athaliah Samuel, Soowan Bramble, Ache Abrahams and Tya Jane Ramey – Miss TT Universe, Giselle La Ronde-West –Miss World 1986, among others.

The designers impressed with their styles which spoke to the traditions of African ancestors, pride in the African diaspora and the hope of future generations to celebrate the silhouettes, prints, notions and the majesty of our cultural confidence, the release said.

Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada of the ECS said in the release, “We pushed the boundaries to create an event that prefaces the upcoming seasons of which Emancipation is a pivotal part. Indeed, we are offering Afrocentric alternatives to the prom/graduation style choice as well as opening up African-infused interpretations for the mid-year wedding season."

Ewa Afrika also featured performances from Vaughnette Bigford, Charmaine Forde, Kyle Hernandez, Deon Baptiste, Marcus Charles, Wasafoli Performing Company and Caribbean Steelpan Connextions.

Fashion houses at Ewa Afrika 2

The Cloth

Donna Dove

Naballah chi

Xoana Designs

Heather Jones

Mark Eastman,

BeYou Apparel

Zadd and Eastman

Diane Carlton Caribbean

Shaun Griffith Perez

DAWW Creations

Merrique’s Fashions

The Nubian Experience

Euphoric Designs

Indigenous Designs by Dominique La Roche

Cournelius Hector at Heritage by Hector

Coconut Bloodline at Anthony Redd Fashion

Elizabeth Francis at Christique Clothing

Sheldon Warner at SMWARNER..art with attitude

Sonia Noel of Guyana

Miranda Askie of Antigua

Haylook Fashion and Charisma Fashion from Ghana