Ewa Afrika 2 shows off top fashion designs
Some 26 fashion houses presented collections at Ewa Afrika 2, Sankofa Style, in an extravaganza produced by the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) at Queen’s Hall Garden Theatre, St Ann's.
Directed by fashion impresario Richard Young, the theatrical presentation highlighted African design talent, Afro-Caribbean fashion designers, local style brands, novel creative entrepreneurs and top performing artistes.
This year Ewa Afrika, the fashion merchandising brand of ESCTT, hosted 22 TT labels as well as two Caribbean brands, –Sonia Noel from Guyana and Miranda Askie from Antigua; and two Ghanaian brands – Faustina Ansong of Charisma Fashion, and Josephine Hayford of Haylooks Fashion.
Designs were modelled by Athaliah Samuel, Soowan Bramble, Ache Abrahams and Tya Jane Ramey – Miss TT Universe, Giselle La Ronde-West –Miss World 1986, among others.
The designers impressed with their styles which spoke to the traditions of African ancestors, pride in the African diaspora and the hope of future generations to celebrate the silhouettes, prints, notions and the majesty of our cultural confidence, the release said.
Zakiya Uzoma-Wadada of the ECS said in the release, “We pushed the boundaries to create an event that prefaces the upcoming seasons of which Emancipation is a pivotal part. Indeed, we are offering Afrocentric alternatives to the prom/graduation style choice as well as opening up African-infused interpretations for the mid-year wedding season."
Ewa Afrika also featured performances from Vaughnette Bigford, Charmaine Forde, Kyle Hernandez, Deon Baptiste, Marcus Charles, Wasafoli Performing Company and Caribbean Steelpan Connextions.
Fashion houses at Ewa Afrika 2
The Cloth
Donna Dove
Naballah chi
Xoana Designs
Heather Jones
Mark Eastman,
BeYou Apparel
Zadd and Eastman
Diane Carlton Caribbean
Shaun Griffith Perez
DAWW Creations
Merrique’s Fashions
The Nubian Experience
Euphoric Designs
Athaliah Samuel at Afrodesiack,
Deron Attzs at DADL
Akilah Jaramogi at Akilah’s Jewelry
Indigenous Designs by Dominique La Roche
Cournelius Hector at Heritage by Hector
Coconut Bloodline at Anthony Redd Fashion
Elizabeth Francis at Christique Clothing
Sheldon Warner at SMWARNER..art with attitude
Sonia Noel of Guyana
Miranda Askie of Antigua
Haylook Fashion and Charisma Fashion from Ghana
