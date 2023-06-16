CPL tickets on sale online

In this September 10, 2020, Mark Deyal (R) of St Lucia Zouks hits a six as Trinbago Knight Riders' Tim Seifert (centre) and Dwayne Bravo look on during the teams' Caribbean Premier League final, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba. (via CPL T20) -

Tickets are now on sale for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) matches. The 2023 CPL season gets under way on August 16 and the WCPL bowls off August 31.

The WCPL matches in Barbados and Trinidad will be double headers with the games featuring the home team from the men’s CPL, giving ticket holders more action and value for their money.

CPL announced that it set a viewership record in 2022 with over 700 million tuning in.

In a press release on Thursday, it said the interest in the tournament has never been higher.

"This combined with the return of matches to Barbados for the first time since 2019 means this year’s event is set to be bigger and better than ever," CPL said.

Tickets are available online and box offices are set to open in the next few weeks.

Tickets are on sale at www.cplt20.com.